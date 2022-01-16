A massive fire broke out at Secunderabad Club in Hyderabad around 3 am on Sunday. The main building was fully gutted in the blaze, however, it was brought under control by 6 am, ANI reported citing Marredpally Police. Marredpally Chief Inspector M Mataiah stated that he received a call from Club President Raghuram Reddy informing him about the incident in the wee hours of Sunday. As per media reports, as many as six fire department teams including one Army fire squad were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

It is significant to mention here that the Secunderabad Club, established by the British in 1878, is one of India's oldest clubs. The Hyderabad Urban Development Authority designated it as a 'Heritage site' on a 22-acre plot of land in Secunderabad. It was previously known as the Secunderabad Garrison Club, Secunderabad Gymkhana Club, and the United Services Club before being renamed the Secunderabad Club. Until 1947, the Club's presidents were all British, and only a few high-ranking aristocrats were invited to join, as per reports.

Telangana | A fire that broke out at Secunderabad Gymkhana Club in Hyderabad was brought under control by 6 am this morning. The fire broke out at about 3 am today; the main building is fully burnt: Mataiah, Inspector, Marredpally Police Station pic.twitter.com/RLCTdqeHzH — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

Fire breaks out at shoe factory in New Delhi

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a shoe factory in New Delhi on Saturday, January 15, morning. The incident happened in north Delhi's Narela Industrial area. According to fire officials, a call about the incident was received around 9.30 am, and 14 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. They further informed that the fire was brought under control and no casualty was reported, as per PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Republic World