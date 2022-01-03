Hyderabad: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Theatre In Kukatpally; No Casualties Reported

A major fire broke out in Shiva Parvathi Theatre at Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, Hyderabad, on Monday morning. According to reports, the fire completely destroyed the interiors of the theatre as the furniture was reduced to ashes. The roof of the building is also believed to have completely collapsed. However, no casualties were reported as the theatre was empty at the time of the incident.

The Shiva Parvathi Theatre saw its interiors get completely engulfed in flames on Monday morning. Following the fire breakout, the security guard called the fire department. The firefighters, who arrived at the site, took almost three hours to douse the fire. The police and fire department officials present at the site confirmed that no casualties were reported.

Shiva Parvathi theatre fire being investigated

The officials further informed that the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. The police also took a toll of the damages and said that the total worth of the property damaged is yet to be estimated. The KPHB police launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Fire accidents in recent weeks

In a similar incident, a massive fire broke out in a chemical factory near City Mall in Rajasthan's Kota district last week. As many as six fire engines rushed to the spot and took part in the firefighting operation. All the common people and other staff members were successfully evacuated from the spot.

This fire incident came only two days after a go-down in the Neemrana area of Alwar district with 44,000 units of air conditioners of a Japanese firm kept in it gutted in a major fire. Meanwhile, in another incident, a massive fire engulfed the Tourism Reception Centre of Chatroo in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district last week.

No loss of life was reported. However, the building was completely destroyed in the fire. The Police and firefighters rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the incident and successfully evacuated all personnel.

Image: PTI/ REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE