Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja has condemned the gruesome killing of the 25-year-old Nagaraju in Hyderabad, by saying that people of a certain community are being "particularly targeted". He also asked the city's commissioner to investigate the murder case and take strict action against the accused. On Wednesday night, a 25-year-old Hindu man was murdered in the Saroornagar area of Hyderabad, allegedly for marrying a Muslim woman.

Speaking in a video, BJP MLA T Raja said, "This is not the first such case. Boys from one community who love girls from other community are particularly targeted." "What would be the consequences if people from one community would attack another over love Jihad? I would like to city's commissioner to investigate the Hyderabad murder case completely and take strict action against the accused," he added.

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, National President of All India Hindu Mahasabha, reacting to the gruesome murder, said in a video that the 25-year-old Billapuram Nagaraju was murdered "due to the radical ideology of the Owaisi brothers".

Hyderabad honour killing

Billapuram Nagaraju, 25, was in a relationship with Syed Ashrin Sultana since their days in college. The couple got married in January this year and Syed Ashrin Sultana converted to Hinduism, changing her name to Pallavi. The recently married couple were traveling together on a bike when Nagaraju was attacked and killed on the spot, allegedly by the girl's family.

In the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV, the man can be seen being lynched by two men, said to be his wife's kin, on the footpath of a busy road with an iron rod and a knife. Several vehicles including cars and bikes can be seen observing the shocking incident and passing by.

#JusticeForNagaraju | CCTV footage of gruesome murder of Nagaraju in Hyderabad accessed; video shows how Nagaraju was dragged from his bike, killed.



Sreedhar Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police LB Nagar, while speaking to Republic TV, stated that the murder was committed by the brother and brother-in-law of the girl. “The boy was travelling on his bike along with his wife when he was killed by two persons. He was attacked and killed by the brother and brother-in-law of the girl,” he said.

The police have filed a case against two suspects, who have been identified as family members of the deceased man’s wife. Two special teams had been formed to nab the accused, and they have been arrested.