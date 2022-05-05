After a Hindu man named Billapuram Nagaraju was allegedly murdered for marrying a Muslim woman in the Saroornagar area of Hyderabad, the distraught family members of the deceased demanded justice. Nagaraju's mother, while speaking to the media on the gruesome killing, broke down and requested stern action against the culprit as her son was clobbered to death. The family later arrived outside police station in Telangana and staged a protest, accusing his wife’s family of being behind the murder.

Deceased Mother Seeks Justice for son

"You all are making my heart burn. How many times should I say who killed my son? Bring that person who killed my son to me. I am not going to tell you anything more. I want my son back," said the sobbing mother of deceased Nagaraju.

#JusticeForNagaraju | Nagaraju's mother breaks down demanding justice for her son as CCTV footage shows how he was clobbered to death in Hyderabad.



The CCTV footage of the Hyderabad honour killing accessed by Republic TV shows how Nagaraju was brutally murdered in Saroornagar. As per the visuals, the youth was lynched by 2 men, said to be his wife's brothers, on the footpath of a busy road with an iron rod and a knife.

Several vehicles including cars and bikes were seen observing the shocking incident and passing by. Nagaraju lost his life on the spot after the brutal lynching. The police have filed a case against the suspects, who have been identified as family members of the deceased man’s wife. Two special teams had been formed to nab the accused, and they have been arrested.

Hyderabad horror: Man murdered for inter-faith marriage

According to Telangana police, Billapuram Nagaraju was in a relationship with Syed Ashrin Sultana since their days in college. The couple got married in January 2022 after which Sultana converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Pallavi. The recently married couple were travelling together on a bike when Nagaraju was allegedly attacked and killed by the girl’s family.

Sreedhar Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police LB Nagar, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, stated that the murder was committed by the brother and brother-in-law of the girl.

"The boy was travelling on his bike along with his wife when he was killed by two persons. He was attacked and killed by the brother and brother-in-law of the girl,” he said.

“The couple got married in January and moved here. The girl’s brother didn’t like that his sister married someone from a different religion. He made a plan with his brother-in-law and followed the couple. They attacked the deceased with an iron rod and a knife. Then they fled, however, we caught the accused,” ACP Reddy told Republic TV. He further added that the two accused will be produced before the court soon.

(Image: ANI/REPUBLICWORLD)