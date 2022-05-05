Last Updated:

Hyderabad Murder: Nagaraju's Uncle Demands Justice; 'Killed Due To Communal Differences'

Hyderabad honour killing

After the gruesome murder of a man in Hyderabad allegedly for marrying a girl from another community, the victim, Billapuram Nagaraj's distraught family members demanded justice. Nagaraju's uncle, while speaking to the media on the murder, demanded strict action against the accused. The 25-year-old was clobbered to death in broad daylight with rods and sharp weapons, allegedly by the relatives of his wife who were against the interfaith marriage. 

While speaking to reporters, Nagaraju's uncle said, "From college days, they were in love. Nagaraju and Sultana got married in Arya Samaj two months back. They had informed Vikarabad and Balanagar police stations about the same. The only reason Nagaraju was killed was due to communal differences. The whole family (behind the murder) should be arrested."

Speaking on the brutal murder of her husband, Sultana said, "There were so many people, why didn't they come to help us. They were just standing by. Even the police didn't come to help us. This is not a good society at all."

Earlier in the day, Nagaraju's mother, while speaking to the media, broke down and requested stern action against the culprits. The family had arrived outside the police station in Telangana and staged a protest while accusing Sultana's family of being behind the gruesome murder.   

"You all are making my heart burn. How many times should I say who killed my son? Bring that person who killed my son to me. I am not going to tell you anything more. I want my son back," said the sobbing mother of Nagaraju.

Hyderabad horror: Young man killed for interfaith marriage

The CCTV footage of the Hyderabad killing accessed by Republic TV shows how Nagaraju was lynched by two men, said to be his wife's brothers, on the footpath of a busy road with an iron rod and a knife. The footage also shows several cars and bikes observing the shocking incident and passing by. The 25-year-old lost his life on the spot and the police have filed a case against the suspects. Two special teams had been formed to nab the accused, and they have been arrested. 

Sunpreet Singh, Hyderabad DCP, on Thursday, held a press briefing and confirmed that the perpetrators of the crime have been apprehended, and the murder weapon has been recovered. Syed Mobin Ahmad, brother of Nagaraju's wife Ashrin Sulthana, was against their childhood love affair, informed police, adding that after they eloped, he had hatched the conspiracy with Mohammad Masood Ahmad to commit the murder. 

