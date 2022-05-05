Activist Zeenat Shaukat Ali, on Thursday, strongly condemned the shocking incident of alleged honour killing in Hyderabad. A Hindu man was allegedly murdered for marrying a Muslim woman in the Saroornagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday night. While speaking to Republic TV, the activist has termed the Hyderabad murder "an act of sheer hate".

Zeenat Shaukat Ali told Republic TV, "I think it is a very condemnable act to hit somebody with an iron rod. Are we human? Even animals don't do this, what we are trying to do to each other. What is the meaning of this atrocious and abnormal behavior? If a woman has out of her own choice, to whatever religion she chooses or the man has converted to whatever religion he chooses, why should they be victimised?"

"In this land of ours, in this great India, we've had people of all different religions. We have a special marriages act, we have so many things where people get married and live together. Is this the way they treat each other? I think this is highly condemnable and deplorable. It is an act of sheer hate. One cannot do this. Even if it is one or the other community, one has to be allowed after a certain age to do whatever he or she pleases," she added.

Hyderabad murder: Man killed for inter-faith marriage

According to Republic TV's sources, Billapuram Nagaraju, 25, was in a relationship with Syed Ashrin Sultana since their college days. The couple got married in January 2022 and Syed Ashrin Sultana converted to Hinduism, changing her name to Pallavi. The recently married couple were traveling together on a motorcycle when Nagaraju was assaulted and killed, allegedly by the girl's family.

In the CCTV footage accessed by our channel, the man can be seen being lynched by 2 men, said to be his wife's brothers, on the footpath of a busy road with an iron rod and a knife. Several vehicles including cars and bikes can be seen observing the shocking incident and passing by.

#JusticeForNagaraju | CCTV footage of gruesome murder of Nagaraju in Hyderabad accessed; video shows how Nagaraju was dragged from his bike, killed.



Tune-in here to for the latest updates & to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/uJRFmh6WGb pic.twitter.com/1erNEzXRnE — Republic (@republic) May 5, 2022

Sreedhar Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police LB Nagar, while speaking to Republic TV, stated that the murder was committed by the brother and brother-in-law of the girl. “The boy was travelling on his bike along with his wife when he was killed by two persons. He was attacked and killed by the brother and brother-in-law of the girl,” he said.

The police have filed a case against two suspects, who have been identified as family members of the deceased man’s wife. Two special teams had been formed to nab the accused, and they have been arrested.