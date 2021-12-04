Hyderabad Organization Offers Cooked Meals To Underprivileged For 2 Days

A Hyderabad-based organization arranged a two-day mission to feed the poor people in the city cooked meals in an effort to work for the welfare of the underprivileged. On December 2 and 3, the firm's staff made Hyderabadi Biryani and served 21,000 packs to the needy as part of the 'Hunger Mission' campaign. The event took place in Masab Tank's Banjara Function Hall.

The massive task was carried on by the firm's workers, who were involved with all aspects of the event from start to finish. "We decided to feed the poor as part of our 21st-anniversary celebrations by serving food to 21,000 people. We prepare the Hyderabad biryani here, pack it, and deliver it to NGOs, slums, and homeless people on the streets," Commlab India's Program Manager, Rajesh, stated.

These workers prepared 5,000 to 6,000 kilogrammes of chicken, 4,200 kilogrammes of rice, and 23 cycles of biryani, each serving 900 people. The event will take place over two days, December 2 and 3, and will include 24 hours of nonstop cooking at the Banjara Function Hall in Masab Tank, with 20 stoves set up.

Hyderabad-based firm serves cooked meals

He went on to say that teams were formed to oversee the material acquisition, food preparation, and distribution. "We donated the food to orphanages in the twin cities and then on the roadside," Rajesh explained. "We also distributed food in the slums, to people living below the poverty line," he added.

The company has identified 3,000 orphanages in the twin cities and distributed food to approximately 3,500 individuals on the roadside, 1,500 people through Madrasas, and 10,500 people through food distribution in slums. Since November 19, the team has been preparing for this event, forming four teams for cleaning, cooking, packing, and distribution.

For the past 21 years, the company has been distributing free food to the poor. "Our CEOs hosted an annual Thanksgiving event in the year 2000, serving 50 people between the months of November and December. As a result, we've expanded the number of people we serve each year to 500, 1000, and 2000. We devised a plan to serve 21 thousand guests as we celebrated our 21st anniversary," Rajesh remarked.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)