Hyderabad Park Bans Unmarried Couples, Reverses Decision Amid Outrage From Citizens

The Indira Park management in Hyderabad’s Domalguda took moral policing to new heights as they denied entry of unmarried couples to the park. The management erected a banner stating a new rule in place. However, the action was short-lived as it was hastily taken down after the picture of the banner garnered huge criticism when it circulated on social media.

Indira Park management takes down controversial banner

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation seemed to jump on the moral policing bandwagon as they hung a banner proclaiming ‘Unmarried couples are not allowed inside the park’ outside the entrance of Indira Park. The incident took notice as activist Meera Sanghamitra shared images of the banner online. Tagging GHMC Mayor G Vijayalaxmi on Twitter, Sanghamitra claimed that the move was unconstitutional.

“New low and new level of moral policing by Indira Park management in Hyderabad! A public park is an open space for all law-abiding citizens, including consenting couples across genders. How can 'marriage' be a criterion for entry! @GHMCOnline and @GadwalvijayaTRS, this is clearly unconstitutional,” Meera wrote sharing the image of the banner. Following the post, more social media users came forward with criticism for the action.

As a result of the outrage, GHMC hastily removed the small banner hung outside the entrance. The Zonal Commissioner, Secunderabad claimed that the instruction banning unmarried couples were removed by the Urban Biodiversity Division. Denying any connection with the matter, officials claimed that the banner was put up by lower-ranked officers without any notice. Although the authority apologised for the action, they also issued instructions to the local police officials to keep a vigil and maintain a ‘serene atmosphere’ in the park which includes keeping an eye on young couples.

Hyderabad parks in disarray

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had earlier set up around 175 open gyms at public parks across the city. However, the municipal body has failed to maintain them and is being left to rust. Multiple reports from the state have claimed that poor maintenance has rendered these park equipment unusable. Indira Park, which hosts air walker machines, cross walkers, pull chairs, shoulder twisters and abdominal riders is in similar condition.

IMAGE: TWITTER