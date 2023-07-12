Hyderabad Police And Narcotics Control Bureau Arrest 4 Inter-state Drug Peddlers

In a joint raid carried out by the Telangana State Narcotics Bureau and Hyderabad City police apprehended four ganja peddlers who were in possession of narcotics and seized 90 kgs of Ganja and other material worth Rs 25 lakhs, based on credible information.

Officials informed that accused Vanthala Raja Rao and Vanthala Babji from Alluri Sitaramaraju District started cultivating Ganja on their agricultural land and transporting it to other dealers as an easy way to earn money and to lead a lavish life. Both the accused became friends and developed contacts with the Ganja dealers and distributors. They even modified a Santro car to hide the Ganja inside the front and back side of bumper and secret boxes beneath the car and were regularly transporting it to the distributors, who used to sell the same secretly to other peddlers and suppliers in and around Zaheerabad and also in Mumbai.

Hyderabad City police stated that in recent times they have observed several youth/students getting addicted to drugs/Ganja, committing crime and involving in other anti-social activities. While making an appeal, the police said, "Several families have become victims of this menace. It is an ardent request from TS-NAB, Hyderabad City Police to the youth/students not to fall prey to drugs/Ganja and request the parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children."