On the honour killing of Nagaraju committed in broad daylight in Hyderabad, the Police on Thursday held a press briefing in which it confirmed that the perpetrators of the crime have been apprehended, and the murder weapon has been recovered. Syed Mobin Ahmad, brother of Nagaraju's wife Ashrin Sulthana, was against their childhood love affair, informed the police, adding that after they eloped, he had hatched the conspiracy with Mohammad Masood Ahmad to commit the crime in question.

Accused had been trying to trace Nagaraju

Underlining how the two accused have been trying to locate Nagaraju, the Hyderabad DCP said, "Syed along with Mohammad on April 5 started tracing Nagaraju. His initial location was traced in the Maruti showroom (his place of work), but since assaulting him there would have been difficult, they dropped the plan. Then, they followed the deceased on their scooter and found him in Panjala Anil Kumar Colony, Saroornagar. All of a sudden they stopped the deceased while the deceased and his wife were proceeding on their bike.

Syed pushed him to the ground and started beating with an iron rod over his head indiscriminately. Then he passed the iron rod to Mohammad and himself took out a knife and started stabbing him. While Mohammad kept beating him, Syed stabbed him, until they were sure that Nagaraju was dead. After which they fled."

In a video accessed by Republic Media Network, both Mohammad and Syed can be seen committing the crime against Nagaraju in the middle of a hustling bustling road.