Hyderabad Police Felicitate 41 Department 'Heroes' Who Recovered From Coronavirus

Hyderabad Police on Friday gave a warm welcome to the police personnel who recovered from COVID-19. A total of 41 cops of West zone working in different police stations of Hyderabad City Police were felicitated after they recovered completely from the disease.

"We are very happy to welcome our department Heroes. The police department system never fails. There are fewer cases in Hyderabad when compared to other major cities in the country. Police have played a key role in lockdowns period, control areas, and the evacuation of migrant workers," Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad said.

The recovered police personnel from the west zone of the city police included two sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors, four head constables, 28 constables and five home guards. The Hyderabad Police said the cops have set example for others with their fight against Coronvirus and by following the SOPs during their quarantine period.

"Those who have recovered from the coronavirus should be brave enough to educate others about COVID-19. My thanks also to the family members of the police. City police's efforts to combat coronavirus stand out in history," Kumar added.

Coronavirus in Telangana

Telangana on Thursday reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, taking the total infection count to 30,946 and the toll to 331. As many as 918 of the cases were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, followed by Ranga Reddy and Sangareddy districts with 125 and 79 cases respectively.

A state government bulletin said 18,192 people have been discharged so far, while 12,423were under treatment, most of whom are under home isolation. According to the bulletin, 5,954 samples were tested on Thursday, while the cumulative figure stood at 1,40,755.

As on Thursday, as much as 91 per cent of the 17,081 available beds for treating COVID-19 patients were vacant. The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in government hospitals.

(With agency inputs)

(Image credits: ANI)