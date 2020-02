Hyderabad city police have started a new initiative where citizens can file an FIR in patrol vans itself. Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city says, "As you are aware, in Hyderabad we have 123 patrol cars which move 24 hours. each and every office is well-trrianed AMD subsequently we started this new initiative in which each and every patrol cars were told to collect petition and complain from the citizens whenever they are patrolling the area."