Hyderabad Street Murder: Nagaraju's Distraught Wife Narrates Ordeal, Laments Lack Of Help

After Nagaraju was mercilessly killed on the roads of Hyderabad, his distraught wife Ashrin Sulthana broke down while addressing the media on Thursday. Narrating the heart-wrenching truth behind the murder, she said that her husband was killed because he married her.

Speechless at the sad turn of events in what she called a marriage of consent, she accepted pleading, begging her brother, Syed Mobin Ahmad, and one other, Mohammad Masood Ahmad, to leave her husband, promising that she will break all ties and marry someone else.

"What am I left to say? They killed him...they killed him before my eyes. In spite of being right there, I wasn't able to stop them. I felt physically incapable after they pushed me. I kept calling out to the people, I held their legs, everyone was around us and they kept watching, but no one came forward to help us...Not even the police," Sulthana said, calling the society 'inhumane'.

Police apprehend the accused

Earlier in the day, the Hyderabad Police confirmed that both Syed and Mohammad have been apprehended. Narrating what has come out from the initial interrogation, the Hyderabad DCP said that Syed was against Sulthana and Nagaraju's marriage, and had hatched the conspiracy with Mohammad Massod to commit the crime.

Underlining how the two accused have been trying to locate Nagaraju, the Hyderabad DCP said, "Syed along with Mohammad on April 5 started tracing Nagaraju. His initial location was traced in the Maruti showroom (his place of work), but since assaulting him there would have been difficult, they dropped the plan. Then, they followed the deceased on their scooter and found him in Panjala Anil Kumar Colony, Saroornagar. All of a sudden they stopped the deceased while the deceased and his wife were proceeding on their bike."

"Syed pushed him to the ground and started beating him with an iron rod over his head indiscriminately. Then he passed the iron rod to Mohammad and himself took out a knife and started stabbing him. While Mohammad kept beating him, Syed stabbed him, until they were sure that Nagaraju was dead. After which they fled," he added.

An FIR has been filed by the Saroornagar police under Sections 154, and 157 of the CrPC, IPC Section 302 (murder) and Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.