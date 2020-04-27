Hyderabad Techie Turns Social Worker; Arranges Shelter Homes For People Amid Lockdown

In a bid to contribute his bit in the fight against COVID-19, a Hyderabad-based techie has turned into a social worker providing basic provisions and shelter to over 1,300 people in the city.

Harish Dagga who works as a senior project manager for a software company has collaborated with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and has been arranging lodging facilities and provisions for nearly 1500 people who are stranded in the city with no place to go.

"Precisely, over 30 days it's been since the moment we got to know that there is a lockdown as announced by the Prime Minister... The number game was very high, so, I started reaching out to the authorities. I got help from the Central Zone DCP of Hyderabad stating that we will do joint surveys. We did a lot of joint surveys over the night immediately after the lockdown announcement," Dagga told news agency ANI.

Shelter homes for everyone

Harish Dagga revealed that the number of people in the homes rose from 400 to nearly 1,500 people in these 30 days. The techie has around 14 shelters in association with GHMC which include migrants and locals, including techies who have been asked to vacate from their hostels and PGs.

"These people just need basic shelter and two times meals a day. Presently there are more than 1,300 people at these centers. They are being provided with food from the state government. From our side, a TV and basic sports equipment are also made available for them to pass time," he explained.

Sai Krishna, one of the people who is residing in one of these shelter homes revealed how he was stranded after the Karnataka government ordered to vacate all PGs amid the lockdown, after which he left for his home town in Hyderabad.

"We started searching for transportation to reach Khammam district in Telangana, my native place. No permission was granted. (Later), we reached Nampally Exhibition Ground. The facilities provided are very well, the teamwork is fantastic, we are provided proper meals and good support since the day I reached here," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)

