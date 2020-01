Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit visited Hyderabad’s historic Charminar and Ladd Bazar on Sunday. Laksanawisit, who is on a two-day visit, is leading a Thai delegation to India comprising executives from the Ministry of Commerce. The visit by Thai Deputy prime minister is aimed at making “Telangana state as a gateway of Thailand to India” as well as to expand new business opportunities for Thai industries.