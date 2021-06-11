Hyderabad: Youngsters Violate COVID Protocols For Birthday Celebration, Case Registered

In a shocking incident, as the state of Telangana is under unlock by extending 10 days lockdown with relaxation timing increased from 6 am to 5 pm, a group of youngsters were seen celebrating a birthday party at Habeeb Nagar in Hyderabad.

All the youngsters in the video were seen violating COVID-19 protocols by not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing. They were spotted playing with swords, dancing without maintaining any distance, and some were dressed up with colourful clothes, headbands, and garlands. The Hyderabad City police have registered a case against 9 people involved in the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government on Tuesday extended the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 by another 10 days with relaxations from 6 AM to 6 PM every day. Bordering areas such as Khammam, Nalgonda, and Nagarjuna Sagar among others, will continue to have relaxation up to 2 PM only, given the intensity of the number of cases daily, an official release said."The cabinet also decided to give relaxation from 6 am to 5 PM during the lockdown and give one-hour grace period till 6 PM for people to reach home," it added.

COVID situation in Telangana

Telangana on Thursday recorded 1,798 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 5,98,611, while the toll rose to 3,440 with 14 more deaths, as 2,524 people recovered. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 174 followed by Khammam (165) and Nalgonda (151) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing information as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 2,524 people recovered from the infectious disease on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,71,610. The number of active cases was 23,561. It said 1,30,430 samples were tested on Thursday and the total number of samples tested to date was 1,63,87,698.