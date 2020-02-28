Hyderabad's Shantytown Gets A Colourful Makeover

In a social welfare initiative, the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation gave the houses in a Hyderabad slum a colourful makeover with bright artwork on the walls. As per reports, the foundation used art as a tool for social change and gave a makeover to the slum houses across the city's Film Nagar slums.

Further, the social welfare initiative has been named as 'Misaal Hyderabad'. The Rouble Nagi Art Foundation has also worked on several slums in Mumbai in collaboration with the Phoenix Group.

Read: Owaisi slams MoS Home for Hyderabad visit amid Delhi violence; says clashes 'not communal'

Slum-dwellers express happiness

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, a slum dweller said, "Earlier it looked like a slum, but now you can see the beautification with colourful paints. It gives a better look to this roadside locality and the houses." According to some other residents of the shantytown, several more developmental works should be initiated in the city.

Another slum-dweller said, "Many passersby admire the change in this locality. It looks beautiful and more development works must be initiated."

Read: Delhi slum gets a vibrant makeover with rainbow murals

Similar initiative

Last year in December, Delhi's Raghubir Nagar slum area was given a similar colourful makeover with rainbow murals by a street artist collective. According to reports, around 15 to 20 volunteers had refashioned nearly a hundred structures in vibrant colours in less than a month with huge murals depicting nature, abstracts and daily life as well as portrait painting.

Read: Mumbai’s Dharavi slums beat Taj Mahal as India’s "Top Travellers' Choice": Report

(With ANI Inputs; Image Source: ANI)