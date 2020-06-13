Hygiene, Attendants & Hope At Delhi's GTB Hospital Are Now A Sight For Sore Eyes

Priya (name changed) travels every morning to dedicated COVID-19 hospital - GTB Hospital - sits in the reception area, awaits her turn to visit her husband admitted for over five days, then stays till late night. Priya claims that inside COVID ward, doctors and nurses or any attendants especially for patients in serious condition is a rare sight. Medication had been prescribed already, it's given by Priya, herself to her husband after feeding him with lunch and dinner, also taking him to the washroom as he is weak.

Such is the apathetic conditions at several government hospitals, especially in GTB Hospital, were patient's relative has to cater to patient's needs with only a mask as a shield, in turn exposing themselves to the virus.

"A few days back my husband had to walk towards the washroom, no attendant was available, he was very weak still gathered the courage to walk, unfortunately, he fell down and hit his head. Since then I am trying to not leave from his side. Feeding him food, giving him medicines on a daily basis, I am in the COVID ward with high chances of contracting the virus but I am helpless. I have children back at home to take care of too. The priority now is to take him back from this hospital as soon as he recovers. It's not only physically straining but also mentally", narrated Priya.

An 18-year-old girl, whose father is admitted in GTB Hospital, says she had never seen such dreadful conditions inside any hospital. "Dead bodies are kept just near where COVID patients are admitted. The hygiene level in the hospital is near to zero. Since there arent any attendants to convey any message between patient and nurses' room at the end of the ward, a patient who is coughing severely has to shout sometimes during any emergency," she added.

Despite Supreme court slamming Delhi government for poor handling of patients in government hospitals, the hospital authorities have been maintaining that the best is being done with available resources. Hospital authorities cite lack of resources, non-payment of salaries and the lack of motivation as few reasons for the medical apathy that is spreading in Delhi hospitals. Who should be held accountable then, is the question on every patient's mind.

