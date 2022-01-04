I-T Dept Raids Noida-based Real Estate Group

The Income-tax department on Tuesday raided multiple premises linked to a Noida-based builder group as part of a tax evasion investigation against it and others, official sources said.

They said the offices and other locations of the ACE group in Noida, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and few other places are being covered.

The group, helmed by its CMD Ajay Choudhary, did not respond to an email query.

The realty group is stated to have developed commercial and residential projects in Noida, Greater Noida and some other locations in the national capital region, they said.

The tax authorities are also raiding an Agra-based group engaged in shoe business, on similar charges.

