IAS Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari Appointed As New Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner

After Maharashtra's Aurangabad was renamed 'Sambhajinagar' after a crucial meeting by the state cabinet, the city has now got a new Municipal Commissioner. IAS Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari has been appointed as the new Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner.

Earlier, the Maharashtra cabinet approved that Aurangabad will now be called 'Sambhajinagar' and Usmanabad will be called 'Dharashiv'. Besides, approval has been given to renaming the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after local leader D B Patil.

Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and also resigned as the membership of the Maharashtra Leglisative Council, after the Supreme Court upheld Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to have a floor test on Thursday at 11 am.

In his address, Uddhav said, "For the last 4-5 days many people are coming to Matoshree. People were approaching me, that you continue your fight. Today judiciary has given a verdict. We will have to obey the verdict by the judiciary. Tomorrow there will be a floor test. SC has been ordered to obey the order by the Governor. I express gratitude towards the GUV. That, someone, wrote a letter to you, and you ordered a floor test. I hope that you will give a nod to the name of the MLCs list pending at your office. NCP, Congress said that we are ready to get out of the govt. We will support the govt from outside." He further tendered his resignation, and announced, "Last Wednesday I left Varsha bungalow. Today I tender my resignation from the post of CM. I ask shivsainik don't come in between them. Let them celebrate."

SC Gives Nod For Floor Test In Maharashtra Assembly

On the other hand, the no-confidence motion will go as per the schedule as the Supreme Court has upheld Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision. Shiv Sena had approached the apex court challenging Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's order convening a floor test on Thursday. During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu, pointed out that Governor has hastily called for a floor test within 24 hours.

He also cited that two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders are COVID-19 positive and two Congress leaders are abroad. Singhvi stated that the floor test is supposed to find out the true majority that will include those eligible. "There is the supersonic speed for the Floor Test. The Floor Test determines which government represents the will of the people. A Floor Test is supposed to find out the true majority. The true majority will include those eligible to be included," Singhvi said.