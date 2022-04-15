IAS officer’s painting exhibition opens at Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) An exhibition of paintings by senior IAS officer Kiran Soni Gupta has opened in Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery.

The 1985 batch IAS officer is currently Director of West Zone Cultural Centre at Udaipur in Rajasthan.

The “Tryst with Art” exhibition, which captures vibrant colours of nature, opened on April 12 and will conclude on April 18, she said.

Her paintings are in oils, acrylics, pastels, water colours and pencil work and are a mix of nature and landscapes. PTI VT VT VT

