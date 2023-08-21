'If One Whose Job Is To Protect Daughters...': DCW Chief Sits On Dharna To Meet Survivor

Swati Maliwal, chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), is sitting on a dharna demanding she be allowed to meet the minor who is admitted at a hospital in the national capital after she was allegedly raped by a senior official of the Delhi Women and Child Development Ministry.

Soon after a senior official in the Delhi Women and Child Development Ministry was booked for the alleged rape of a teenager, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said if a person whose job is to protect women turns into a predator then where will girls go.

The accused, a deputy director in the ministry, is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting his friend's daughter between November 2020 and January 2021, a senior police official said.

"In Delhi, a government officer sitting on the post of Deputy Director in the Women and Child Development Department has been accused of sexually abusing a girl child. The police haven't arrested him yet. Issuing notice to Delhi Police. If the one whose job was to protect the daughters turns into a predator, then where will the girls go! Must be arrested soon!" Maliwal wrote on X.

दिल्ली में महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग में Deputy Director के पद पर बैठे सरकारी अफ़सर पे बच्ची से यौन शोषण का गंभीर आरोप लगा है। पुलिस ने अभी तक उसको अरेस्ट नहीं किया है। दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रहे हैं। जिसका काम बेटियों की सुरक्षा करना था वही भक्षक बन जाये तो लड़कियाँ कहाँ… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 21, 2023

Later, speaking to news agency ANI, Maliwal called for the accused's suspension and arrest. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued orders for the suspension of the official.

The DCW chief further said that she is going to meet the girl and the women's rights body would be properly investigating the murder. The Delhi Police has registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376(2)(f), 323, 506, 509, 313, 120- B, and 34. Meanwhile, the senior official's wife has been booked under section 120-B.