IFS Parveen Kaswan Shares Beautiful Photo Of Ganpati Idol From Chhattisgarh Forest

The idol was masterfully made during the Nagvanshi era. What's more intriguing here is that the idol has been set on a hill shaped like a dhol.

Aparna Shandilya
IFS Parveen Kaswan

The Indian Forest Service's Parveen Kaswan shared a beautiful photo of a Ganpati statue in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Forest on Twitter. The post has gone viral and left netizens in awe. The idol was masterfully made during the Nagvanshi era. What's more intriguing here is that the idol has been placed on a hill shaped like a 'dhol'. The idol can be found 14 kilometres into the wilderness.

"Where the lord #Ganesha sits in calm atmosphere. 1,100 year old Ganesha idol in Bastar #forest. The idol, made during the time of Nagvanshi dynasty, is placed atop a ‘dhol’ shaped hill that lies 14km inside the forest. #GaneshChaturthi," read the post's caption.

Where is the statue located, how can devotees visit the place?

Parveen Kaswan shared the directions to locate the spot in another tweet. He indicated that the devotees from Chhattisgarh's Dantewada would have to travel to Midkulnar, a village in the state of Chhattisgarh. The district is about 20 kilometres away from the village. After arriving at the village, one must walk for around 5-7 kilometres to the hilltop where the idol is located.

Kaswan's tweet drew a lot of attention from netizens and garnered 23.9k likes. Many people were astounded by the idol's beauty, while others were astounded to learn that it had remained in place for so long without being destroyed. In the comments section, a number of people expressed greetings for Ganesh Chaturthi. A twitter user commented, "Wow." "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to one and all. May Lord Ganesh grant many many boons for good health,great prosperity, peace to all the animals and humans," another wrote. "Devotional!!! Happy Gadesh chaturthi to all," another social media user chipped in.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10, many people in India shared photographs of Lord Ganesha. For Lord Ganpati followers, this is a very important day. On this occasion, individuals create Ganesha idols out of a variety of materials. A man from Ludhiana had been manufacturing Ganesha idols out of chocolate, and every Visarjan day, he dipped them in milk and delivered the chocolate milk as prasad to needy children. Many environmentalists choose to make their own Ganesha statues out of clay. This was done primarily to avoid water contamination caused by the immersion of idols constructed of non-biodegradable materials. The sacred Lalbaughcha Raja and Siddhivinayak Ganpati idols are also prominent attractions of the day.

