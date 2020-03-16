IIT Roorkee Quarantines Students Showing Signs Of Coronavirus

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has kept one foreigner and eight Indian students under quarantine for 14 days on suspicion of coronavirus. The State government has kept 70 foreign nationals under observation in Nainital.

READ: COVID-19: Govt Calls For Invoking Provisions Of Epidemic Act; GOM Reviews Preparations

Students quarantined

Multiple educational institutes have been closed down in order to control the spread of the virus and with the Central and State governments invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 which empowers the health department to take measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

States across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus, including shutting down schools, universities, malls and other places where a large number of people can gather. Multiple firms have also implemented work from home so as to not expose the employees to the virus.

The Union government announced a travel ban on and suspended all visas and stated that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

This advisory also applies for people with visa-free travel, and to OCI cardholders, whose visa-free access will be temporarily suspended with effect from March 13, 2020. However, the statement mentioned that any foreign national who intends to travel to India for any compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Embassy for further clarity or guidance.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also appointed an additional secretary level rank official as nodal officer to coordinate efforts at the global level regarding the spread of COVID-19.

READ: Delhi CM Kejriwal Reviews Measures Against Coronavirus Spread Via Video Conference

World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak as a pandemic.

Globally, around 6,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 1,69,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

READ: CM Uddhav Declares 'Coronavirus Epidemic In Maharashtra'; Schools In Pune & Pimpri Shut

READ: Chandigarh Govt Declares Coronavirus An Epidemic, Issues Regulations To Contain The Spread