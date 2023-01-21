Illegal Call Centre Targeting US Citizens Busted In Mumbai; 11 Held

Police have busted an illegal call centre in Mumbai by arresting 11 persons, who used to cheat American citizens by promising them attractive returns on investment, an official said on Friday.

Officials of Unit -3 of the crime branch had specific information about the unauthorised call centre being operated from Wadala (East) that was involved in cheating people by asking them to credit USD 500 to 1000 in their bank accounts to get attractive returns, the official said.

The accused persons used to approach US citizens by making them believe they were calling from the UK, New Delhi and Mumbai, and would ask them to invest in shares, currencies and commodities promising good returns, he said.

However, those who invested in these instruments were not paid what they were promised, the official said.

During investigation, police found the accused persons had contacted more than 2,000 investors and cheated them to the tune of several crores, he said.

Police seized 15 laptops, 1 desktop, 2 routers and a LAN machine from the call centre premises, said the official.

The arrested persons were produced before a court, which sent them to police custody till January 27, he said.

