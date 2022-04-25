Illegal dumping of sewage in South Delhi: NGT forms committee to devise monitoring mechanism

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has expressed concern over the illegal dumping of sewage in South Delhi and formed a committee to take stock of the situation and devise an appropriate monitoring mechanism to prevent such incidents.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said the problem is acknowledged even by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and stringent action is required by the statutory authorities.

"There appears to be serious failure to monitor compliance of Delhi Water Board Septage Management Regulation, 2018 by DJB. There is a need to review the current mechanism and evolve a more effective system to prevent such incidents," the bench said.

The green panel constituted a committee headed by Justice S.P. Garg, former Judge, Delhi High Court with nominees of the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and Chief Engineer, Delhi Jal Board.

"The committee may meet within two weeks to take stock of the situation in the light of the above observations. It may undertake a visit to such sites as may be found appropriate and devise appropriate monitoring mechanisms to prevent such incidents.

"It may coordinate with the stakeholders and any other department or institution. It may give its report within three months by e-mail," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Shamsher Singh against the dumping of sewage carried by unauthorised trucks/vehicles on roads and drains resulting in pollution and damage to the environment. The complaint has specified locations at Chandan Hola Main Road Bus Stand near Pulliya, Gadaipur Bandh Road, DLF, Vasant Kunj Farm House, Delhi. PTI PKS RKS RKS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)