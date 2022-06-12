Illegal liquor vend busted in Gurugram, 1 held

Gurugram, Jun 11 (PTI) An illegal liquor vend was busted here and one person arrested, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the excise department and the chief minister's flying squad conducted a joint raid at the unlicensed vend in Aliyar village and seized a large quantity of liquor, they said.

Shivam, who was working at the liquor vend was arrested, they added.

During interrogation, Shivam revealed that the unlicensed liquor vend is owned by Kanwarpal alias KP, a resident of Bas Kushla village, and Rajveer, resident of Wazirabad village.

An FIR was registered against the owners and Shivam at the Manesar police station, they said.

Raids are being conducted to nab the owners, they added. PTI COR RHL RHL

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)