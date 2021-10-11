IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall In Six Districts Of Kerala, Issues Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for six districts in Kerala on Sunday, 10 October, anticipating heavy rains on October 12, 13, and 14. In a 4 p.m. report, the weatherman issued an Orange alert for three days in the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki. Meanwhile, in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode, a Yellow alert has been issued. All of the state's southern districts have been placed on Yellow alert at this time.

"Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 10 and 11 of October 2021. Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) to Very Heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from 12 to 14 of October 2021," the IMD website read.

A Red alert denotes heavy to extremely heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm in 24 hours, while an Orange alert means very heavy rains ranging from 6 to 20 cm.

Monsoon departure delay in States

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon began to withdraw on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and it has withdrawn from several portions of West Rajasthan and neighbouring Gujarat. Since 1960, this is the second-longest delay in the Southwest Monsoon's departure. According to R K Jenamani, senior forecaster at the IMD's National Weather Forecasting Centre, the monsoon departure from northwest India in 2019 began on October 9. The Southwest Monsoon's departure from northwest India normally begins on September 17. In three to four days, the wind system is predicted to leave Delhi, predicted IMD.

"In view of the establishment of an anti-cyclonic circulation in the lower tropospheric levels over western parts of northwest India and substantial reduction in moisture content and rainfall, the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon has commenced," the IMD said in a statement. The Southwest Monsoon has departed from areas of West Rajasthan and neighbouring Gujarat, according to the statement, with the withdrawal line passing through Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jalore, Bhuj, and Lat.

(With inputs from ANI / PTI)

Image: PTI