IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai, Thane, Predicts Very Heavy Rains Till June 21

The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an 'orange alert' to Mumbai and Thane for very heavy rainfall till June 21.

The orange-colour coded warning for heavy rains on June 20-21 was issued for the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the IMD said.

The IMD has four-colour coded alerts, namely green (no warning), yellow (watch), orange (alert) and red (warning).

