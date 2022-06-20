Last Updated:

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai, Thane, Predicts Very Heavy Rains Till June 21

IMD on Monday issued an 'orange alert' to Mumbai and Thane for very heavy rainfall till June 21.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI


The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an 'orange alert' to Mumbai and Thane for very heavy rainfall till June 21.

The orange-colour coded warning for heavy rains on June 20-21 was issued for the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the IMD said.

The IMD has four-colour coded alerts, namely green (no warning), yellow (watch), orange (alert) and red (warning).

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT