IMD Issues Yellow Alert As More Rains Predicted For Delhi

With Yamuna threatening to flood the National Capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in the city for the next 3-4 days and issued a yellow alert for Saturday, July 15. The agency’s forecast for the coming few days is expected to worsen the waterlogging situation in Delhi.

Notably, Delhiites are facing a huge inconvenience for the past four days as the water level in the Yamuna River shot up to 207 on Friday (July 15, 2023), breaching the danger mark of 205 metres, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations.

The situation also led to flooding in Delhi’s busiest areas such as Kashmiri Gate, ITO, Rajghat, Red Fort, and many more. Following the waterlogging situation, around 16 teams of NDRF have been deployed for rescue operations in flood-affected areas of the national capital and over 25,000 have been rescued so far.

Meanwhile assuring people that the situation will soon be under control, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, "This breach in water level is causing flooding of ITO and surroundings. Engineers have been working whole night. I have directed the Chief Secretary to seek help from the Army/NDRF but this should be fixed urgently."

Why Yellow Alert?

In view of the ongoing situation, IMD issued a yellow alert for the national capital and forecasted that light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining areas for the next five days. Meanwhile, it is being reported that the flood-like situation in Delhi is not due to localised rainfall but the situation has turned grim as the Yamuna River has received a lot of water from Himachal and other neighbouring states.

Notably, a yellow alert denotes bad weather conditions and a probability that the situation might turn worse, causing disruptions to daily life.

Blame-game over Yamuna flooding

While the overflowing water of the Yamuna River is exacerbating a worrisome situation, the AAP government said that rain is not the reason to blame for the unusual flood-like situation in the National Capital. Intensifying the blame game over the current condition, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government accused the Haryana government for Delhi’s misery blaming the Manohar Lal Khattar government of discharging additional water from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government refuted the Delhi government’s claim and said that the charges are misleading as the CWC guideline stipulated that if the water is more than 1 lakh cusec, then it can't be streamed into Western Yamuna and Eastern Yamuna Canal (the other routes apart from Delhi).