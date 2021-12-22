IMD Predicts Gradual Rise In Minimum Temperature In North & Central India For Next 3 Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that cold wave conditions have subsided in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The IMD has predicted a gradual increase in minimum temperature by 3 to 5°C in most parts of North and Central India during the next three days. According to IMD, there would be no significant change witnessed thereafter.

Cold wave abates in northwest plains of India

The IMD has predicted no significant change in minimum temperature in East India in the next 24 hours. Furthermore, a rise by 2-3 degrees celsius in temperature will be experienced thereafter. According to the IMD report, moderate to scattered rainfall is likely over isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from 26 to 29 December. The IMD report mentioned light/moderate to scattered rainfall is likely to happen in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand from December 27 to 29. IMD informed that cold waves subsided in most parts of northwest plains of India except at isolated pockets over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan.

Abatement of Cold Wave Conditions from Northwest & Central India:

Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C likely over Northwest & Central India during next 3 days. No significant change in minimum temperatures over East India during next 24 hrs & rise by 2-4°C thereafter. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 22, 2021

Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during 26th to 29th and over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand during 27th to 29th December, 2021. pic.twitter.com/KuN3COVmYa — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 22, 2021

1. During last 24-hours, Cold wave abated from most parts of northwest plains of India except it prevailed at isolated pockets over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan.

2. Wet spell over WHR during 22-29 Dec and over plains of northwest India during 26-29 Dec@moesgoi pic.twitter.com/UO1m1EnSoG — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 22, 2021

Dense fog predicted in Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan

Meanwhile, IMD forecasted that cold wave conditions during the next 24 hours are very likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Chattisgarh and it will abate thereafter, according to ANI. Dense fog in the morning hours will be experienced in the isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana from December 23 to December 26 and West Rajasthan from December 24 to 26. IMD has forecasted that Light to moderate scattered rainfall will very likely be over Arunachal Pradesh during the next three days. The IMD report mentioned that light to moderate isolated rainfall is very likely to be experienced in Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next two days with isolated thunderstorms & lightning over the region on December 22.

Dense fog in the morning hours in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab and Haryana during 23rd - 26th and over West Rajasthan during 24th-26th December, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 21, 2021

Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during next 3 days and over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 2 days with isolated thunderstorm & lightning over the region on today, the 22nd December. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 22, 2021

(Inputs from ANI)

