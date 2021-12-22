Last Updated:

IMD Predicts Gradual Rise In Minimum Temperature In North & Central India For Next 3 Days

The IMD has predicted a gradual increase in minimum temperature by 3 to 5°C in most parts of North and Central India during the next three days.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
cold wave

Image: PTI


The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that cold wave conditions have subsided in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The IMD has predicted a gradual increase in minimum temperature by 3 to 5°C in most parts of North and Central India during the next three days. According to IMD, there would be no significant change witnessed thereafter. 

Cold wave abates in northwest plains of India

The IMD has predicted no significant change in minimum temperature in East India in the next 24 hours. Furthermore, a rise by 2-3 degrees celsius in temperature will be experienced thereafter. According to the IMD report, moderate to scattered rainfall is likely over isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from 26 to 29 December. The IMD report mentioned light/moderate to scattered rainfall is likely to happen in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand from December 27 to 29. IMD informed that cold waves subsided in most parts of northwest plains of India except at isolated pockets over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan.  

Dense fog predicted in Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan 

Meanwhile, IMD forecasted that cold wave conditions during the next 24 hours are very likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Chattisgarh and it will abate thereafter, according to ANI. Dense fog in the morning hours will be experienced in the isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana from December 23 to December 26 and West Rajasthan from December 24 to 26. IMD has forecasted that Light to moderate scattered rainfall will very likely be over Arunachal Pradesh during the next three days. The IMD report mentioned that light to moderate isolated rainfall is very likely to be experienced in Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next two days with isolated thunderstorms & lightning over the region on December 22.

READ | IMD predicts cold wave conditions in several regions across India on December 20

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)

READ | Cold wave in northwest India to continue till Wednesday: IMD
READ | IMD predicts 'severe' cold wave could grip North Indian states until Dec 22
READ | IMD issues red alert as severe cold wave conditions prevail in Northern states of India
READ | IMD issues severe cold wave alert as extreme weather conditions continue in North India
Tags: cold wave, Punjab, Haryana
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND