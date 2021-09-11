IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rain In Mumbai Suburbs On Sept 11, BMC Sounds Alert

On Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) put out a statement saying that Mumbai and the suburbs around will receive light to moderate rain with the likelihood of occasional intense spells. According to the Mumbai weather forecast, high tide will begin on Saturday at 2.34 p.m., with waves reaching 4.22 metres. Low tide will begin at 8.36 p.m., with waves reaching 0.53 metres.

According to the BMC report, the normal rainfall in portions of the city during the last 24 hours varied from 11.95mm to 21.64mm. The average rainfall in central Mumbai was 11.95mm. The eastern and western suburbs, on the other hand, received 15.91mm and 21.64mm of rain, respectively. Heavy rain is expected in scattered areas across Maharashtra on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

IMD predicts light to moderate rain in the Mumbai with occasional intense rain on Saturday

The IMD Mumbai website has stated that for 24 hours, “Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of occasional intense spells” can be expected. The maximum temperature is expected at 30 degrees with the minimum at 25 degrees. For the next 48 hours, the rain forecast and the temperature forecast is the same. Mumbai has been experiencing rainfall, which has led netizens to post multiple images and videos of Mumbai rains on Twitter.

IMD prediction for rainfall in Delhi on Saturday

Meanwhile, Delhi has been experiencing heavy rainfall. Delhi has already witnessed heavy downpours several times this month. This has led to heavy waterlogging on the roads, which in turn has caused heavy traffic congestion. The AAP government in Delhi has been heavily criticised due to the regular waterlogging problem seen on the roads. The latest IMD prediction has stated, “Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi (Akshardham, Shahadra, Preet Vihar), NCR (Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF, Indirapuram, Chapraula )”.

The IMD further stated, “Rohtak, Gohana, jind, and Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Mundka, Jafarpur), NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh ) Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Sonipat, Charkhi Dadri, Kosali, Rewari, Nuh, Jhajjar (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Baraut, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Siyana (U.P.) & Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Kaithal (Haryana) Modinagar, Meerut, Hathras, Iglas, Aligarh, Khair, (U.P.) during next 2 hours.”

Don’t bore yourself on the weekend. Head out to the streets of Delhi and enjoy ‘free’ water sports organised by the state govt. But curiously, this 'achievement' is not part of Mr Publicity's massive ad campaign.#DelhiRains #DacoitsOfDelhi pic.twitter.com/nfXPsUWrwm — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) September 11, 2021

(IMAGE: PTI / REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)