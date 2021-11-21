IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In Many Places Across India Over Next 2 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on November 21. While heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over south Konkan & Goa, north interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over Odisha, Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe.

According to the IMD, strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely over the central Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea.

Weather forecast for November 21

As the well-marked low-pressure area lies over the East-central Arabian Sea, during the next 24 hours, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal & south interior Karnataka. Following this, the low-pressure with associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above sea level.

IMD report read, "The trough from the cyclonic circulation associated with the above well-marked low-pressure area over the Eastcentral Arabian Sea to south Rajasthan across Gujarat & Northeast Arabian Sea extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level persists."

From November 25, an increase in rainfall activity is likely over Tamilnadu. For the subsequent days, fairly widespread to widespread light-to-moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Tamilnadu. While regions over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep area are likely to experience scattered light-to-moderate rainfall. And remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of northwest during the next three days. There will be no significant change in minimum temperature over most of central and west India during the next two days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter. And in the next 4-5 days, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted in the remaining parts of the country.

