In A First, Cochin Airport Commissions One Of The Biggest Floating Solar Power Plants

The Cochin International Airport, which is known for its constant endeavours to adopt greener sources, on Sunday commissioned one of the biggest floating solar power plants in Kerala. The panels have a total power yielding capacity of 452 kWh, helping authorities sustain the premises in a manner that is power positive. The technical assistance for the floating solar power plants was provided by Ciet el Terre, a French firm that specializes in the creation of solar power panels. With the installation of the floating solar-powered panels, the total energy-producing capacity of the airport has increased from 1.30 lakh units a day to 1.60 lakh units a day.

The airport, in the year 2015, had attained another feat by becoming the first one to be run on solar power.

V J Kurian, the Managing Director of CIAL attributed the success of these plants to the unwavering efforts which are taken by the firm in its attempt to bring new technologies and the philosophies which are followed in its day to day working.

"CIAL has been reinventing itself since its formative days. One of our innovations which proved that relying upon green energy is possible even for the high energy consumers like an airport has won us the champions of the earth award instituted by the United Nations. We are committed to the protection of nature and trying our best to reduce the carbon footprints," said Kurian.

The CIAL, in the past, had successfully implemented the idea of Total Sustainability Management(TSM), under which the water treated at the airport's sewage treatment plant is used for harvesting water with the help of 12 artificial lakes After the development of a large scale floating plant in Cochin airport, another 12 MWp solar plant in Payannur, Kerala is on the verge of completion.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

(IMAGE CREDITS: ANI)