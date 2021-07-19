In A First Since Mar 2, Delhi Logs Zero COVID Deaths In Last 24 Hrs; Records 51 New Cases

After reeling under the second wave of the pandemic, the National Capital for the first time in 4 months did not report a single COVID-19 death on Sunday. Out of 71,546 samples tested for Coronavirus, only 51 were found to be positive. Currently, the COVID positivity rate in Delhi is 0.07 per cent.

Delhi witnesses a day without single COVID death

It is important to note here that while Delhi was at the peak of the second wave, it had recorded 448 COVID-19 deaths on May 3. However, in the past month, the National Capital has witnessed a sharp dip in the daily number of Coronavirus cases and deaths. Over the last three days, for instance, 6 deaths were reported—one each on Thursday and Friday, and 4 on Saturday. For almost three weeks now, the city has reported less than 100 new cases per day.

Meanwhile, Dr. Suresh Kumar, director of Lok Nayak Hospital, the city’s largest Covid hospital, congratulated the staff on Sunday. “Lok Nayak Hospital congratulates all Senior Residents, Junior Residents, consultant staff, and other healthcare workers for the great work. They are national heroes who saved thousands of lives,” he said.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Although Delhi had slowly started to unlock after strict restrictions during the second wave of the pandemic, the National Capital's famous Sarojini Nagar market was shut down on Saturday until further notice for 'grossly' violating COVID norms. The official orders were issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Vasant Vihar) Ankur Prakash Meshram. In an inspection conducted by him on Saturday, he found that the market was “extremely crowded with COVID-19 norms being grossly violated and no social distancing being followed at all.

"…various directions have been issued from time to with regards to ensuring CAB in Sarojini Nagar Market, latest being CEO New Delhi DDMA minutes of meeting No.SDM/VV/2021/1935 dated 9th July 2021, and it has been found that market associations have not complied with these directions," the order read.

Delhi so far has recorded over 14,35,478 positive cases, out of which, 14,09,830 have successfully recovered and 25,027 have died. As per the latest reports from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in the past 24 hours, 59 new cases, 91 fresh recoveries, and 4 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the National Capital is 621.

(Image: PTI, Unsplash-Fusion_Medical_Animation)