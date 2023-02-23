In A FIRST, Tiger Seen In Himachal Pradesh's Simbalbara National Park

In a big surprise for wildlife lovers in Himachal Pradesh, Shimla wildlife department tweeted that it has found the actual presence of a tiger in the state.

The first tiger to be identified in the territory of Himachal Pradesh has been photographed by the Shimla Wildlife Division and shared in a tweet. This is the first camera trap photograph of a tiger captured in Himachal Pradesh, according to the division.

"Welcome the King to our Jungle. First record of a tiger at Simbalbara National Park and the first camera trap image of a tiger recorded in Himachal Pradesh. Courtesy regular Wildlife monitoring by our staff led by Range Officer Sh Surender Singh,” read the caption of the wildlife division’s post.

Simbalbara National Park also known as Colonel Sher Jung National Park is situated in Himachal Pradesh's Paonta Valley, close to the state's border with Haryana.