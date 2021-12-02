In a shocking incident, a leopard was caught on a CCTV camera straying into a college classroom in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Wednesday. The incident occurred at the Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College, causing a ruckus with locals in large numbers gathering outside the school as the school authorities waited for forest officers to take control of the situation. As per various media reports, the victim, identified as Lucky Singh, claimed that when he entered the classroom, he saw there was a leopard. The moment he turned away, the animal attacked him brutally, injuring his back and arm.

Viral video: Leopard enters college classroom

However, the boy is out of danger, but has suffered deep injuries. "The student was injured. He was rushed to a hospital and is now completely healthy, "District Inspector of Schools, Dharmendra Sharma, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The scary video of a leopard wandering inside the classroom is extensively circulating on social media. Shared by an IPS officer named Kalanidhi Naithani, the caption of the post read, "Forest & Police officials rushed to our rescue after we got an unusual panic call about a leopard from a college in the Chara area of Aligarh."

"Man Vs Wild _ the graceful, agile, powerful tendua (leopard) treads into a classroom & will catch a short nap😴😴 before being released to jungle.."



Forest & Police officials rushed for rescue after we got an unusual panic call about leopard frm a college in Chara area #Aligarh pic.twitter.com/XVzSz67u8A — Kalanidhi Naithani (@ipsnaithani) December 1, 2021

As per local reports, the wild cat entered the college premises at around 8:30 am and attacked the student sometime around 10 am. Soon, the news spread in the locality, and a crowd gathered near the scene to catch a glimpse of the leopard. All the students who had come to attend their classes were asked to return home following the scary incident. However, after several hours, the animal was rescued from the college campus and later taken away by the rescuers.

Image: Twitter/@Ipsnaithani