In Amritsar, 2 Nihang Sikhs Hack Man To Death Near Golden Temple; Probe Launched

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old was allegedly hacked to death by three people including two Nihang Sikhs near the Golden Temple In Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday, September 8.

According to the Punjab police, the deceased has been identified as Harmanjeet Singh (22) who was allegedly hacked to death by three people including two Nihang Sikhs who accused him of being drunk and consuming tobacco near Amritsar's Golden Temple. The incident happened at Kahia Wala Bazar on Wednesday night and was captured on a CCTV camera.

As per the visuals, two Nihang Sikhs are seen engaging in an altercation with Harmanjeet, following which they assault him by stabbing him. However, none of the onlookers who were watching the horrifying incident came forward to rescue the victim. In fact, one person among the onlookers was seen joining the Nihang Sikhs in assaulting Harmanjeet.

Police identified accused

Speaking about the incident, Amristar Amritsar Police Commissioner Arunpal Singh said that two people engaged in an argument with Harmanjeet while accusing him of being drunk and consuming tobacco. Then a person, working as a waiter in a nearby hotel, joined them in the assault.

Notably, the police identified the three accused, including the waiter--Ramandeep Singh. However, raids are being conducted by the police to nab the two Nihang Sikhs.

"An unfortunate incident took place in Amritsar. We got information about a man name Harmanjeet Singh (victim) who had a verbal duel with 2 people. The 2 accusers thrashed him brutally which lead to excessive bleeding. The whole night the victim was laying on the road with severe injuries and heavy bleeding. Due to severe injuries, he died immediately. We took an action and lodged an FIR. We took a detective team with us on the spot and we have arrested one accused and will soon arrest other accused too," Amristar Amritsar Police Commissioner Arunpal Singh said.