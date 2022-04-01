In Andhra Pradesh, Christian Prayers Held In Front Of Ram Temple; Sparks Outrage

In a bizarre incident that has come to light from Gangavaram village in East Godavari district of Andhra, a woman had organized Christian prayers right in front of Ramalayam temple. According to East Godavari SP Ravindra Babu, Mangayamma organized Christian prayer in a shed in front of Ramalayam in Settibalija Peta in Gangavaram village. She also served food to the people who attended the meeting.

'Such prayers were held frequently': East Godavari SP

"Her son Kadha Srinivas was upset by his mother's behaviour of wasting money for such prayers and quarreled with her. Pastor tried to prevent the issue, but Srinivas pushed the pastor. Locals there immediately called up Pamarru police and brought the situation under control. Ramana a cousin of Srinivas took photos and video of the incident and created false posts on social media but then after police reached the spot they learnt that such prayers were held frequently in a shed in front of the Ramalayam temple", the SP added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh Christian missionaries occupied Ram Mandir and are doing Christian prayers. BJP condemned such blatant anti-Hindu appeasement activities and demands a speedy fair trial and to take stringent action.