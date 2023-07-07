In Another Gruesome Delhi Murder, 16-year-old Stabbed By Another Juvenile

The incidents of gruesome murders on the streets of the National Capital do not seem to cease. Following the horrors of a 16-year-old being stabbed to death by a jilted lover, two sisters being shot dead, a college student being stabbed to death by fellow colleagues near South Campus, now another incident has come to the fore where one juvenile has stabbed another juvenile to death.

Juvenile stabs another over petty differences

The latest incident comes from the Bawana area of Delhi where a juvenile aged 16 years was first beaten and then stabbed by another juvenile over some petty differences. Moreover, as per law enforcement officials, the minor who committed the murder was also helped by other juveniles who assaulted the victim and then helped the accused in stabbing him.

Victim stabbed in stomach and neck several times

The victim was stabbed in the stomach and neck several times after being assaulted. Following the incident he was immediately rushed to a nearby Government Hospital where he died during the course of treatment. The crime was gruesome, with the victim's stomach perforated and intestines visible due to the stabbing.

Delhi police registers case

Subsequently, the Delhi Police has registered the case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC.

"The incident occurred at Jhanda Chowk, JJC colony Bawana. Subsequently, the crime team has inspected the spot and exhibits have been collected. Initial facts reveal that the minor was beaten and stabbed by another minor. He was also helped by others who were also minors," said a senior Delhi Police official who is part of the investigation.