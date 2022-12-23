In Antilia Bomb Scare Case, Sachin Vaze's Close Aide Riyaz Kazi Gets Bail From Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to dismissed Mumbai cop Riyazuddin Kazi who was arrested in the Antilia bomb scare case in 2021 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Notably, the sacked & disgraced policeman who had been an aide of fellow disgraced cop Sachin Vaze, filed a petition in the Bombay HC against the NIA court's order rejecting his bail plea. On Friday, the HC granted Kazi bail with a surety of Rs 25,000 and other conditions such as surrendering his passport to the NIA.

Speaking about the HC order granting bail to Kazi, the ex-cop's lawyer said, "On December 2, arguments were completed in the court and the court then reserved the matter for the order. Now the court granted him bail... During the arguments, we said this is a bailable offence under 120B conspiracy or destruction of evidence, which was bailable offences. We should have gotten the bail in the lower court, but somehow we did not get the bail. So we filed an appeal to this court and got the bail."

#BREAKING | In Antilia bomb case, Bombay HC grants bail to dismissed cop Riyaz Kazi who had been arrested by NIA in 2021; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/nzcwItwFxc — Republic (@republic) December 23, 2022

During the arguments, appearing for the NIA, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh had submitted that there was no evidence of Kazi's involvement in planting gelatin sticks in the SUV near Antilia or of him being involved in Mansukh Hiren's murder, PTI reported. The ASG further said that the evidence against Kazi was of collecting crucial evidence, that of DVR of CCTV, without making official records like sealing and 'panchanama', and of destroying them.

Notably, an explosives-laden SUV was found near Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25 last year, and Hiran, who had claimed that he was in possession of the SUV before it was stolen, was found dead in a creek in Thane some days later on March 5, 2021.

Riyazuddin Kazi gets bail in Antilia bomb scare case

Riyazuddin Kazi was arrested for his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare case wherein the explosives in a vehicle near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani were discovered. The close associate of the prime accused-- Sachin Vaze, Kazi was also allegedly involved in the destruction of evidence in connivance with Vaze in the murder of Hiren.

Kazi, like other accused policemen in the case, was dismissed from service after the NIA arrested him. However, like the other accused, he was not charged under the stringent UAPA, but under sections 120B (Conspiracy) and 201(Causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It is pertinent to mention that the NIA court had rejected Kazi's bail plea in March stating that he had destroyed the evidence at the behest of co-accused Sachin Vaze and thus aided in the offence committed under the UAPA.

Notably, apart from Kazi and Vaze, other accused in the case include former encounter specialist police officer Pradeep Sharma and former policemen Vinayak Shinde and Sunil Mane.

(With inputs from agencies)