In Bengaluru, Anjanapura Residents Plant Saplings, Offer Boat Ride On Pothole-filled Roads

In a unique bid to draw the attention of the Karnataka government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) towards the miserable condition of the pothole-filled roads, residents of Anjanapura in Bengaluru on Saturday planted paddy saplings in the water-filled craters. Further, to intensify their protest, the locals offered boat rides for Rs 20 per passenger in an attempt to mock the system for their failure to resolve the issue. As per reports, the residents said that the money would be donated to the BDA if the civic body was short of funds.

From 10 years, Anjanapura double road hasn't seen any progress!



Multiple follow ups since Last few years with th local MLA M Krishnappa has been a failure.



Residents doesn't deserve this. We are going to raise our voices strongly on this! @MLAMkrishnappa pic.twitter.com/y3AvhP94y8 — ChangeMakers of Kanakapura Road (CMKR) ® (@_kanakapuraroad) September 1, 2021

Anjanapura residents hold unique protest

Upset over the continued delay in fixing the potholes-dotted Anjanapura Main Road on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru, members of the Kanakapura Road Association along with residents of Anjanapura conducted the unique protest against the BDA (Bengaluru Development Authority), demanding immediate repair of the main road.

As per sources, residents living along the road have been long demanding better road and street lights for years. After their several pleas and requests failed to serve any purpose, the citizens headed by the Change Makers of Kanakapura Road Association, a Resident Welfare Association took charge of raising their voice in a unique way.

The residents lamented that after making several requests, but all in vain, they finally decided not to rest till they get the attention of the leaders. A group of locals unitedly borrowed a coracle to pass the road. Notably, the road, a 6.8 km stretch dotted with huge pits remained filled with 2 to 3 feet of water after continuous rain flooded the city a few days ago. Making it even worse for the citizens, they failed to even cross the road despite the Metro running a few metres away.

MLA blames KPTCL cable works for the delay

Following the demonstration, MLA M Krishnappa rushed to the spot and sought to appease the mob. Directing at the pending cable works undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) and the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Krishnappa said that the road was regularly dug up by different firms which led to the obstruction in the construction of the road. "I have held a meeting with the BDA Chairperson SR Vishwanath and Commissioner and they have allocated a sum of Rs 25 crore to revamp the road. The repair work will begin from Wednesday and will be concluded within two months.”

(Picture by ANI)