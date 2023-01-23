Last Updated:

In Bengaluru, Bar Attendants Brutally Assault Customer With Iron Rods; Case Registered

Bar attendants of Venkatgiri bar in Manjunath Nagar of Bengaluru brutally assaulted a customer with iron rods after a small verbal altercation.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: Republic


Staff members of a bar brutally assaulted a customer in Bengaluru on Sunday night at Venkatgiri bar in Manjunath Nagar of Bengaluru. Republic TV on Monday accessed the CCTV footage of the attack by the bar attendants. 

Bar attendants assault customer with rods in Bengaluru 

On January 22, Sunday, a group of 7 to 10 people assaulted a bar customer with wooden logs and iron rods and were captured on CCTV beating the customer mercilessly. The victim has been identified as Perumal who worked as a daily wage labourer in Bengaluru's Manjunath Nagar.

According to sources, there was a verbal altercation between Perumal and the bar staff initially when they asked him (the bar staff) to move away from the counter where was standing and drinking. The verbal spat turned violent when the customer retaliated on the bar premises. 

As soon as Perumal stepped out of the bar, a group of 7 to 10 people assaulted him with wooden logs and iron rods. In the accessed CCTV footage, two bar attendants can be seen beating Perumal, who is lying on the road. The victim can be seen lying helplessly in the middle of the road. Soon after, the victim's friend later admitted him (Perumal) to the nearby hospital.

Notably, Manjunath Nagar police initially refused to file a complaint citing it was a bar brawl alleging the victim. Later, a case was registered at Basaveshwaranagar police station. 

First Published:
