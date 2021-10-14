In Bengaluru, BBMP Proposes Draft To Make Pet Licensing Mandatory For Owners

In a move towards the welfare of the pets in the city, Bengaluru's municipal authorities have announced that they will be making pet registration mandatory for pet owners. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) animal husbandry department has notified that they will make it mandatory for pet owners to get registered and licensed by BBMP to curb pets' abandonment and illegal breeding.

The BBMP officials had said that the move would be at first applied only for dogs and would later include all other pets. The BBMP officials have emphasised that this measure will reinforce the pets' safety and will assert responsibility on the pets' parents. Through licensing, the BBMP will keep track of the number of pets in the city and keep track of their owners. In several instances, it has been seen that the pet parents abandon their pets as they get old or sick; licensing will ensure that the pet parents who abandon their furry friends are held accountable for kicking them out of their houses.

After licensing, BBMP will also keep track of their vaccination and health status to prevent domestic abuse of pets. The BBMP will also be installing microchips inside the pets to track them and contact their parents in case of abandonment. The animal husbandry department will also neuter them to prevent illegal breeding. The BBMP officials believe that licensing will prevent pets from being harassed by others, as was seen in several cases where neighbours in non-pet friendly localities have abused the pets and pets owners. The proposal has been submitted to the Karnataka government for approval, and after the government’s approval, it will be open for public consultation.

Withdrawal of the bylaw on the pet licensing in 2018

In 2020, BBMP had proposed the draft bylaw where it asserted actions towards limiting the number of dogs in a house and made it mandatory for the dog's owner to fix a microchip and sterilize their pets. Earlier in 2018, the Karnataka government had withdrawn the pet dog licensing bylaw after several dog owners and animal rights activists supported the 'Not Without My Dog' protest. Several petitions were filed in the Karnataka High Court that led to the bylaw's withdrawal with immediate effect.

