In Bengaluru, Part Of Bannerghatta Main Road Caves In, Purportedly Due To Tunneling Work

A section of the fourth main road connecting Bannerghatta Road and Lakkasandra in Chinnayanapalya, near the main entrance to Masjid-E-Aala, collapsed on Wednesday, causing a severe traffic bottleneck in the area.

The sinkhole was two metres broad and as deep, according to BMRCL authorities. A 500-metre section of Bannerghatta Road at Chinnayanapalya had been closed down by authorities.

“Whenever our engineering team feels the tunneling area has loose soil, they secure the area by cordoning it off,” a BMRCL official said.

Tunneling work nearby

Significantly, the incident took place close to where BMRCL was working on digging for the Gottigere-Nagawara line.

Residents reported that they could feel the tremor from the tunneling operation, following which Mosque officials ordered devotees to perform their evening prayers (namaz) at home as a safety precaution.

The vehicles in the traffic were stuck from 6:45 pm to 7:30 pm between Hosur Road and Bannerghatta junction and up to Chinnayanapalya spanning 1.5 km.

Following this, the traffic towards Jayanagar was diverted to BTS Road, leading towards Lalbagh.

“The engineers had taken all precautionary measures well in advance. We are now filling up the sinkhole with concrete and it will be completed by tonight. There is no need for panic,” Anjum Parvez MD of BMRCL said.