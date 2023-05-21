In Bengaluru, Torrential Rain Kills One, Demolishes Old Building

Bengaluru was hit by hailstorms and heavy rain on Sunday, which caused significant water logging in certain areas of the city. Residents in several regions of the city experienced disruptions to their daily routines due to the rain. In numerous locations, trees were uprooted, and a serious water logging was seen in an underpass near the KR Circle, ANI reported.

A Bengaluru subway was severely waterlogged after a storm that dumped a lot of rain on the city. A number of those trapped under the underpass had to be rescued and hospitalised.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Severe water-logging witnessed in an underpass in KR circle area in Bengaluru after heavy rain lashed the city.



Earlier, several people stuck in the underpass were safely rescued and taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/FB7IEbssR6 — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

After torrential rains pounded the city, an old building in Bengaluru's Vidyaranyapura collapsed. There were no casualties reported.



Woman drowns in water-clogged subway

A woman drowned on Sunday after the car she was riding in with her family got caught in neck-deep water at KR Circle subway, just a short distance from Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power in Karnataka.

With the assistance of locals who had rushed to save those stranded in the flooded underpass in the centre of the city, fire and emergency services officials were able to evacuate five further members of the family and the driver.

The victim and the other people were transferred to St. Martha's Hospital, where medical staff declared the woman dead.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Heavy rain and hailstorm lashed Bengaluru city.



(Earlier visuals from Sadashiva Nagar) pic.twitter.com/31gtO537ka — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

Monsoon to arrive by June 4: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala on June 4, four days later than the date normally forecast on June 1.

"Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about 7 days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been issuing operational forecasts for the date of monsoon onset over Kerala from 2005 onwards. An indigenously developed state-of-the-art statistical model with a model error of +- 4 days is used for the purpose," IMD stated.

Last year, the monsoon over Kerala occurred on May 29, two days after IMD's prediction on May 27. The operational forecasts of the date of monsoon onset over Kerala during the past 18 years (2005-2022) were proved to be correct except in 2015, the IMD said.

"The six predictors of monsoon onset used in the models are: i) Minimum Temperatures over Northwest India ii) Pre-monsoon rainfall peak over the south Peninsula iii) Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) over the South China Sea (iv) Lower tropospheric zonal wind over Southeast Indian Ocean (v) Mean sea level pressure over Subtropical NW Pacific Ocean (vi) Upper tropospheric zonal wind over North East Indian Ocean," IMD release stated.

The beginning of the monsoon over Kerala, which distinguishes the southwest monsoon over the Indian subcontinent, is a crucial sign that the hot and dry season is giving way to the rainy season.

(With inputs from agencies)