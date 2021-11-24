In Bihar, 300 Bottles Of Indian-made Foreign Liquor Seized; MBBS Student Among 3 Arrested

Three people were arrested by the Bihar Police on Tuesday, including an MBBS student, for allegedly peddling banned Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). The cops found 300 bottles of IMFL in their homes. Vikas Singh, his wife, an MBBS student, and their tenant have all been arrested by the police.

SDPO Sadar Raghav Dayal stated, "Vikas Singh, his entire family, and a tenant were all implicated in the sale of state-sanctioned whisky. We were able to rescue 300 bottles of liquor. They were apprehended and imprisoned." More research is being carried out.

Bihar Liquor Racket Exposed

The Liquor Prohibition Law was passed by the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar in 2016, despite opposition calls for it to be draconian. The government, on the other hand, went ahead with its decision, and Republic Media Network, in a sting operation, now has discovered that bootlegging is still rife in Bihar's heartland. A sting operation by Republic's research team discovered that fake liquor was being sold in six Patna locations, with the active participation of youth and women.

A woman was seen delivering liquor in a black plastic bag and handing it to a juvenile bootlegger in one such sting operation at a bus terminal in Patna. A similar incident was seen near the Rajendra Nagar police chowki when a bootlegger was offering liquor delivery service. He was later captured on camera bringing liquor in two cans that looked like Frooti and Coke.

A young man was observed brazenly accepting booze orders in Kankarbagh, with rates ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 400 for a can the size of a tiny Tetra pack. The Republic team caught another teenage bootlegger in Rajendra Nagar, who described how liquor cartons are smuggled in the region.

Bihar Hooch tragedy

The Hooch tragedy in Gopalganj, Samastipur, and West Champaran districts recently claimed the lives of 40 people, creating considerable embarrassment to the Nitish Kumar government. Following the incident, the government demanded that police raids be made more stringent. However, in a desperate bid to save face, the cops did not spare weddings. In a Patna hotel, one of the bride's rooms was raided recently in the search for liquor.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI/Unsplash/Representative Image