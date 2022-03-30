In Chennai, Another Electric Scooter Catches Fire; 4th Incident In A Week

After three incidents of electric scooters catching fire across the country, in another incident from Chennai, a Pure EV scooter was seen going up in flames near the Mathur Toll plaza in North Chennai's Manjampakkam area on Wednesday. The incident took place after three similar incidents of electric scooters catching fire in Pune, Vellore, and Tamil Nadu in the last week.

Meanwhile, as seen in the 22-second video, a red-coloured scooter standing by the side of a highway can be seen engulfed in fire while a plume of stock smoke can be seen coming out of it. At the same time, people in large numbers were seen crowded around the scooter with vehicles stuck on the highway due to the fire.

Notably, the incident is the fourth of its kind this week. Earlier, an Ola S1 Pro Scooter had caught fire in Pune followed by another incident in Vellore when an Okinawa scooter caught fire, leading to the death of a man and his 13-year-old daughter. Following this, another incident was reported on Monday from Tamil Nadu's Trichy.

The fire in Chennai is the fourth such incident that involves a Pure EV scooter as earlier three similar incidents took place in September 2021. Meanwhile, reports of electric scooters catching fire with the onset of the summer season have led to a major debate regarding the safety of buying electric two-wheelers in the country.

In another incident of an electric vehicle catching fire that took place, a 27-year-old man from Padukkakulam who had parked his electric vehicle in front of his friend Balu’s shop in Manapparai was reported to have seen smoke emanating from the bike on March 27. Neighbours in and around the area panicked and immediately poured water on the bike, leading to more poisonous fumes being emitted. When Balu and others checked the vehicle, the battery was completely gutted. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Centre takes cognisance of EV scooters fire mishaps

As concerned companies are looking into the matter, the central government has also already ordered an inquiry into such incidents while the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) has been asked to investigate the reason behind the matter. The Ministry of Road Transport has closely been looking into it.

Earlier, Ola in a statement on the fire in Pune had said, "We’re in constant touch with the customer, who is absolutely fine. Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days."

Our statement on the Pune incident. pic.twitter.com/aSX1DlTBmd — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) March 26, 2022

Image: Republic World