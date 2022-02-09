In a shocking incident, a Delhi man was mowed down by a car and dragged on the bonnet for allegedly asking the driver to slow down and drive carefully in his neighbourhood. The incident occurred when 37-year-old Anant Vijay Mandelia, a resident of Greater Kailash 1 was out on his evening walk on February 8.

When he saw a young boy racing a Volkswagen car on the main road of the neighbourhood, he asked him to drive carefully. In retaliation, the boy allegedly drove over Mandelia and dragged him on the bonnet of his vehicle. He then abandoned the injured victim in a critical state and fled from the scene. The Delhi Police are working on nabbing the accused. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old victim has been admitted to the hospital with 'traumatic brain injuries'.

Delhi Police issues statement

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi, the Delhi Police received information regarding the hit and run incident at around six in the evening on Tuesday. The police has identified and seized the yellow Volkswagen which was used to run over the victim, however, the driver of the car is still absconding.

"Allegedly one young boy driving (a) Volkswagen car (of) yellow mustard colour in a high speed hit a boy namely Anand Vijay Mandelia, age 37 yrs, and dragged the injured on the bonnet of the car and ran away," the police statement said.

The victim has suffered traumatic brain injuries and is undergoing neurological surgery in Max hospital in Saket, according to the Delhi Police. While the victim is "out of danger", he is "unfit for a statement", the statement said adding that he is currently under observation. More details are awaited.