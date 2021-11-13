In Delhi, Family Hires Band To Mark The Occasion Of School Reopening After Lockdown; WATCH

Even though the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic is not completely over, life seems to be returning to normalcy with people adhering to safety standards. It's not just the grownups who are excited, children have also returned to school after nearly two years gap, and the enthusiasm among them is apparent. Some people are so excited about the opening of school that a family in the national capital decided to mark the occasion in a unique way.

The family hired a small band to play joyous music outside the school's gate to celebrate their child's return to the classroom after the prolonged lockdowns. The video of the band playing outside the school has created a storm on social media. The video was first shared on Twitter by a user named Safir. The 27-second-long clip shows the band playing instruments with vigour, ranging from drums to trumpets, as parents and children cheer on enthusiastically.

"Smile moment of the day. Outside Springdales School Dhaula Kuan. Family is so happy to send kids to school [sic]," read the caption of the video. The video has gone viral on Twitter and other social media platforms since being shared on November 13. As of now, the video has garnered more than 11,000 views and over 200 likes and the numbers are still surging. Besides, it has also accumulated several comments from people.

Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "I would be so embarrassed as a kid if my folks would so that for me...[sic]." "Sir, It looks like more than kids, Parents were celebrating to send their kids to school [sic]," wrote another user. "One child was crying in the corner while her mom was trying to dance with him. The child maybe isn't so happy to go back to school [sic]," expressed a third. "Corona cases once reached 13 have jumped above 60 now within a week. Parents who are sending children to school are risking kids' lives," read another comment.

Schools for kids reopened in the national capital on Nov 1

It should be mentioned here that schools were reopened in New Delhi on November 1. Some schools have also implemented different recess times for all classes in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. This ensures that there is no overcrowding and that social distance is maintained, according to PTI.

